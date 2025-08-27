Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 25,077 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,077 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $13,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Datadog by 174.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 83,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 53,042 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,446 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 335,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 66,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 51,529 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $15,247,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 452,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,314,169.24. This represents a 21.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $13,067,394.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,102.65. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 930,139 shares of company stock valued at $119,207,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research set a $136.00 price target on shares of Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 360.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.Datadog’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

