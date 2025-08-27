Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. $MTX

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Minerals Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

MTX opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $86.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.31. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,063.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 733.33%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

