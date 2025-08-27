Analyzing Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sharplink Gaming and Las Vegas Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharplink Gaming -3,377.39% -15.93% -15.81% Las Vegas Sands 12.16% 55.37% 7.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Sharplink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Sharplink Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharplink Gaming $3.66 million 919.10 $10.10 million N/A N/A Las Vegas Sands $11.30 billion 3.42 $1.45 billion $1.98 28.41

This table compares Sharplink Gaming and Las Vegas Sands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Sharplink Gaming.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sharplink Gaming and Las Vegas Sands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharplink Gaming 0 0 0 0 0.00 Las Vegas Sands 0 5 10 1 2.75

Las Vegas Sands has a consensus price target of $58.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. Given Las Vegas Sands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Las Vegas Sands is more favorable than Sharplink Gaming.

Volatility & Risk

Sharplink Gaming has a beta of 9.63, indicating that its share price is 863% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Sharplink Gaming on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharplink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company’s integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

