Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $16.55 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $16,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 234.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,211,868.80. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

