Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $15.52 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $15,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $154.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.94. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.