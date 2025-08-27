Contrasting Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) & PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of PulteGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Gafisa shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of PulteGroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gafisa and PulteGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gafisa 0 0 0 0 0.00 PulteGroup 0 4 9 1 2.79

Profitability

PulteGroup has a consensus target price of $135.31, indicating a potential upside of 3.08%. Given PulteGroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PulteGroup is more favorable than Gafisa.

This table compares Gafisa and PulteGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gafisa N/A N/A N/A PulteGroup 15.50% 21.01% 14.73%

Volatility and Risk

Gafisa has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PulteGroup has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gafisa and PulteGroup”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gafisa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PulteGroup $17.95 billion 1.44 $3.08 billion $13.38 9.81

PulteGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Summary

PulteGroup beats Gafisa on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gafisa

Gafisa S.A. operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa S.A. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names. In addition, the company arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. PulteGroup, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

