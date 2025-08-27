Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $22.61 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $22,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $224.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 115.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.35. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COF

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,044 over the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.