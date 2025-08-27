Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) versus Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Critical Survey

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sow Good and Olaplex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 3 0 0 2.00 Olaplex 0 3 1 0 2.25

Sow Good currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 531.13%. Olaplex has a consensus target price of $1.88, indicating a potential upside of 28.42%. Given Sow Good’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Olaplex.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -154.31% -46.08% -26.61% Olaplex -0.30% 3.32% 1.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Sow Good and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Olaplex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Olaplex”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $31.99 million 0.26 -$3.70 million ($1.32) -0.51 Olaplex $423.08 million 2.30 $19.52 million N/A N/A

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Risk & Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olaplex has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Olaplex beats Sow Good on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company distributes its products through professional distributors in salons, directly to retailers for sale in their physical stores, e-commerce sites, and its website, Olaplex.com, as well as third party e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.