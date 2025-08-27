Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 85,065 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,065 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $25,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after purchasing an additional 101,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,227,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 192,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.67, for a total transaction of $26,953,376.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,623,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,465,112.07. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $936,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 57,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,305.84. The trade was a 12.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,823,574 shares of company stock valued at $721,676,802 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $141.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $168.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

