Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Position Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $344.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total transaction of $358,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 104,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,485,881.28. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,207,671 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

