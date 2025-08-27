TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,811 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $14,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,303,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,366,000 after acquiring an additional 169,435 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,552,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,780,000 after acquiring an additional 665,620 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,146,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,566,000 after acquiring an additional 283,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,917,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after buying an additional 265,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:TTE opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.7108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 454.0%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

