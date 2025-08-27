Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $28,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $145.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.00. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $166.03. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The firm had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

