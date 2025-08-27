Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Alliant Energy worth $15,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 42,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $67.11.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

