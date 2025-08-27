The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Stake Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,729 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $32,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $271.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.21 and a 52-week high of $279.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

