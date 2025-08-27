43,819 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Bought by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.50.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

