Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Acquired by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.2% in the first quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Bakala Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bakala Capital LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 55,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 59,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $79.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.2972 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

