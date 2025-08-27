Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.76 and last traded at $104.54, with a volume of 3619553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

