Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF $IVOO Shares Bought by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.48. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.71.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

