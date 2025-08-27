Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Lawrence Brock Sells 5,903 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Lawrence Brock sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total transaction of $1,838,017.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 478 shares in the company, valued at $148,834.86. The trade was a 92.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of COIN opened at $308.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.98 and its 200-day moving average is $262.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.72.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

