SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 9189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.82.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $626.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 120,100.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

