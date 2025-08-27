Contrasting Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) & Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) and Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Legend Biotech and Gelteq, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 1 9 1 3.00 Gelteq 0 0 0 0 0.00

Legend Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.10%. Given Legend Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Legend Biotech is more favorable than Gelteq.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech -40.83% -32.00% -20.07% Gelteq N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Legend Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Legend Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech $627.24 million 10.28 -$177.03 million ($0.88) -39.86 Gelteq $100,000.00 120.83 -$2.33 million N/A N/A

Gelteq has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legend Biotech.

Summary

Legend Biotech beats Gelteq on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM). The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous CAR-T product candidates targeting various cancers, including Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

About Gelteq

Gelteq Inc. is a biotechnology company which specializes in the formulation, development and manufacturing of ingestible gel platform designed for nutrient and drug delivery. The Company is focused on advancing and commercializing its delivery solutions within core verticals pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications and sports nutrition. Gelteq Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

