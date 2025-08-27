Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) COO Jennifer Wong Sells 30,806 Shares of Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer Wong sold 30,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.55, for a total value of $6,732,651.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,326,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,952,251.95. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $220.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.30. Reddit Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $253.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.61.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDDT. Wall Street Zen raised Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nautilus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 30.7% in the second quarter. Nautilus Advisors LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 7.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 360,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,257 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the second quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Reddit during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Reddit during the second quarter worth about $5,002,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

