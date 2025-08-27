WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,165,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,339,000 after buying an additional 2,539,619 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,155,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,177,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 963.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,052,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,180,000 after buying an additional 2,764,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,632,000.

ETHA opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80.

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

