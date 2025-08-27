Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in State Street were worth $20,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 3,914.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 40.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 186.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Stock Up 0.8%

STT stock opened at $115.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. State Street Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $115.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.68.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

