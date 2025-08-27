Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $24.54 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 283.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.18% of Builders FirstSource worth $24,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,217,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,948,000 after purchasing an additional 960,603 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 957.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 528,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,091,000 after purchasing an additional 478,942 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,270,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,659,000 after purchasing an additional 326,923 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,334,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $36,339,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.44.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.6%

BLDR stock opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.68. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.00 and a 200-day moving average of $125.41.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

