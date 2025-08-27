Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Shares Sold by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.3%

CFG stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

