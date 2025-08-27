Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,054 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bloom Energy worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,010,000 after buying an additional 821,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,916,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60,141 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,440,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,352 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,418,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 75,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,326 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,552,185. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $211,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 224,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,728,292.96. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,522 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,387 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,250.81 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

