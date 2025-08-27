Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 55,051 Shares of RPM International Inc. $RPM

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55,051 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in RPM International were worth $25,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 12,321.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 271,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 268,971 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 50,413.3% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 220,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after buying an additional 220,306 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in RPM International by 94.7% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 142,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 69,153 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of RPM International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RPM International from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on RPM International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,547.84. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.28 and a 52 week high of $141.79.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 9.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

