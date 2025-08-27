Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$74.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$74.50.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TOU. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Tourmaline Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st.
View Our Latest Analysis on Tourmaline Oil
Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Price Performance
Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$57.98 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$55.40 and a 52-week high of C$70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$61.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tourmaline Oil
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.