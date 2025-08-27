Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $29.41 Million Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 187.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,154 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $29,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 164.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial in the fourth quarter worth $9,366,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 13.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 468,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $167.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.95. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.91 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 13.56%.The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.80.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

