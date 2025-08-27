ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ePlus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PLUS stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.66. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 33.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

