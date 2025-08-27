Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garrett Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTX

Garrett Motion Trading Up 0.4%

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

NYSE:GTX opened at $13.26 on Monday. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $6,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,623,348 shares in the company, valued at $273,878,061.44. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $110,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,740,569 shares in the company, valued at $58,166,781.63. The trade was a 65.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,907,224 shares of company stock worth $188,175,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.