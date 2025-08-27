B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 20934122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTG. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.60) on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. B2Gold’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -22.86%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 800,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 58,750 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth $413,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

