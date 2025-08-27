Aercap (NYSE:AER) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.76 and last traded at $123.68, with a volume of 4057197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Aercap Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average of $107.72.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%.Aercap’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.72%.

Institutional Trading of Aercap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aercap by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aercap by 11,446.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Aercap by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 80,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Aercap during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

