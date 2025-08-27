Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

GCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Genesco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCO

Genesco Price Performance

GCO stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $345.52 million, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Genesco has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $473.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.67%.The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.10) EPS. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesco

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,072,850 shares in the company, valued at $24,954,491. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Genesco by 37.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Genesco during the second quarter worth about $2,954,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the second quarter worth about $4,027,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Genesco during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 29.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 238,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 54,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.