Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASRT. Wall Street Zen lowered Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Assertio from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Get Assertio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASRT

Assertio Trading Down 0.6%

ASRT stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Assertio had a negative net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.86 million. Assertio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Assertio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 12.2% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 316,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assertio

(Get Free Report)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.