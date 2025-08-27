Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

NVZMY opened at $62.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $75.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

