Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 15274084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UEC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $12.25 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55.

In other news, Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $488,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 182,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,119.94. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 11,233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 4,093,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,833,000 after buying an additional 4,056,943 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 219,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 108,070 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 32,454 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,613,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after buying an additional 779,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

