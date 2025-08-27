Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Actuate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Actuate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Actuate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Actuate Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ACTU opened at $8.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. Actuate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11).

Insider Transactions at Actuate Therapeutics

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 71,428 shares of Actuate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 196,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,996. The trade was a 57.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie W. Kreis bought 71,428 shares of Actuate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 196,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,996. This represents a 57.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 214,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,988. Corporate insiders own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actuate Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Actuate Therapeutics by 32.3% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Actuate Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Actuate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Actuate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

Actuate Therapeutics Company Profile

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.

