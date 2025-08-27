United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.08% of United Rentals worth $34,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baer Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $943.06 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $946.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $831.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $716.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.70 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $865.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.64.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

