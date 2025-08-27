Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,121,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,360,413,000 after buying an additional 4,946,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,850,000 after buying an additional 192,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,572,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $540,461,000 after buying an additional 386,838 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $504,684,000 after buying an additional 1,368,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,912,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $372,134,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ROST opened at $148.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.Ross Stores’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

