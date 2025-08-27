Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of XPO worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in XPO by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,008,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,215,000 after acquiring an additional 196,360 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPO by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 101,331 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in XPO by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in XPO by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE XPO opened at $136.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.97. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of XPO from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of XPO from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

