Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $282,000 Position in Nkarta, Inc. $NKTX

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,850 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.22% of Nkarta worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nkarta by 3,437.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 27,361 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $156.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKTX. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Nkarta from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Nkarta from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

