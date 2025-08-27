Reviewing Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and PROCEPT BioRobotics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific $43.21 billion 4.27 $6.34 billion $17.29 28.28 PROCEPT BioRobotics $274.95 million 8.20 -$91.41 million ($1.55) -26.14

Profitability

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thermo Fisher Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific 15.24% 16.82% 8.38% PROCEPT BioRobotics -30.60% -23.73% -17.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Thermo Fisher Scientific and PROCEPT BioRobotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 6 16 0 2.73 PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 2 7 0 2.78

Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $593.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.29%. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus price target of $74.88, indicating a potential upside of 84.79%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats PROCEPT BioRobotics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment provides instruments, consumables, software, and services for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. The company's Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, protein detection assays, and instruments; immunodiagnostics develops, manufactures and markets complete bloodtest systems to support the clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market; and healthcare products. Its Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment provides laboratory products, research and safety market channel, and pharma services and clinical research. It offers products and services through a direct sales force, customer-service professionals, electronic commerce, and third-party distributors under Thermo Scientific; Applied Biosystems; Invitrogen; Fisher Scientific; Unity Lab Services; and Patheon and PPD. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

