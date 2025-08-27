Comparing Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) and Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) and Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digi International and Radcom”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digi International $420.94 million 3.00 $22.50 million $1.14 29.86 Radcom $66.33 million 3.15 $6.97 million $0.58 22.98

Profitability

Digi International has higher revenue and earnings than Radcom. Radcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digi International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Digi International and Radcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi International 10.14% 10.96% 8.31% Radcom 14.14% 9.96% 7.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digi International and Radcom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digi International 0 2 3 0 2.60 Radcom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digi International currently has a consensus target price of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.84%. Radcom has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.03%. Given Radcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Radcom is more favorable than Digi International.

Risk and Volatility

Digi International has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radcom has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Digi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Radcom shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Digi International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of Radcom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digi International beats Radcom on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc. provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand. The company provides embedded system products under the Digi Connect, ConnectCore, and Rabbit brands; and infrastructure management products, comprising of serial servers, which offers serial port-to-Ethernet integration of devices into wired Ethernet networks; and universal serial bus solutions. In addition, it offers Digi Remote Manager and Lighthouse, a recurring revenue cloud-based service that provides a secure environment for customers to manage their connected device deployment and network devices; SmartSense by Digi for monitoring wirelessly the temperature of food and other perishable or sensitive goods, monitor facilities or pharmacies by tracking the completion of operating tasks by employees, as well as quality control and incident management for food service, healthcare, and transportation/logistics industries; and Ventus which provides MNaaS solutions. Further, the company provides professional services, such as site planning, implementation management, application development, and customer training; data plan subscriptions; and enhanced technical support services, as well as Digi Wireless Design Services. Digi International Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hopkins, Minnesota.

About Radcom

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance. The company also provides solutions for mobile and fixed networks, such as 5G, long term evolution (LTE), voice over LTE, voice over Wifi, IP multimedia subsystem, voice over IP, and universal mobile telecommunication service. It sells its products directly to customers through executives and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distributors and resellers in North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Israel. The company was formerly known as Big Blue Catalogue Ltd. and changed its name to RADCOM Ltd. in 1989. RADCOM Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

