Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 10,067 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. $NPK

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NPK opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $763.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.51. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.80 and a 1 year high of $110.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 9.23%.The firm had revenue of $120.45 million during the quarter.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

