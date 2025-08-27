Comparing SARTORIUS (OTCMKTS:SARTF) & RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST)

SARTORIUS (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) and RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

SARTORIUS has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RxSight has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of RxSight shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of RxSight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SARTORIUS 3.00% 7.79% 2.98% RxSight -21.93% -11.56% -10.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SARTORIUS and RxSight”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SARTORIUS $3.66 billion N/A $90.90 million $1.64 114.55 RxSight $139.93 million 2.49 -$27.45 million ($0.80) -10.63

SARTORIUS has higher revenue and earnings than RxSight. RxSight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SARTORIUS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SARTORIUS and RxSight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SARTORIUS 0 1 0 3 3.50 RxSight 2 8 1 0 1.91

RxSight has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given RxSight’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RxSight is more favorable than SARTORIUS.

Summary

SARTORIUS beats RxSight on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SARTORIUS

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers. It also provides live-cell analysis systems, reagents and consumables, support and services, and live-cell imaging and analysis software; contract manufacturing and integration, membranes and devices, weigh cells, and data analytics, as well as connectivity, and pipetting and dispensing modules; electronic and mechanical pipettes, pipette tips, bottle-top dispensers, and pipette controllers and accessories; process automation platform and software, sensors and analyzers, biomolecule analysis tools, and data analytics software; chromatography consumables, columns, and systems; and biolayer interferometry products. In addition, the company offers water purification systems; surface plasmon resonance; lab balances, pipette calibration, mass comparators and metrology, moisture analyzers, equipment manufacturer cells, weights and weight sets, paint mixing solutions, and weighing accessories; and process filtration. Further, the company provides bioprocess consulting and engineering, biologics testing, media and process, instrument, octet service and support, and validation services. It serves the life science research, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, pharmaceutical quality control, cell and gene therapy, and applied industries. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Göttingen, Germany.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The company's RxSight system includes RxSight Light Adjustable Lens, a special photosensitive material that changes shape and power. RxSight light delivery device, an office-based light treatment device that delivers UV light in a programmed pattern to modify the LAL based on the visual correction needed to achieve desired vision after cataract surgery. It primarily serves cataract doctors. The company was formerly known as Calhoun Vision, Inc. and changed its name to RxSight, Inc. in February 2017. RxSight, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

