Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP) & Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Head-To-Head Review

Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP – Get Free Report) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Thumzup Media and Direct Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thumzup Media 0 0 0 0 0.00 Direct Digital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Direct Digital has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,176.60%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Thumzup Media.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thumzup Media N/A -270.42% -228.96% Direct Digital -25.99% N/A -36.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thumzup Media and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Thumzup Media and Direct Digital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thumzup Media N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.73) -7.64 Direct Digital $36.46 million 0.29 -$6.24 million ($1.83) -0.26

Thumzup Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Direct Digital. Thumzup Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Direct Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Thumzup Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Direct Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Direct Digital beats Thumzup Media on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thumzup Media

Thumzup Media Corporation is a provider of social media branding and marketing solutions which allow businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media. Thumzup Media Corporation is based in Los Angeles, CA.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, and other sectors with a focus on small and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

