Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $300,000 Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 508.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9834 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

