Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 20,416 abrdn Life Sciences Investors $HQL

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 16.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 193,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 27,433 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 41,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 90,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Get abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.2%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 10,710 shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $150,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,006,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,306,084.03. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.